Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.96

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 16205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.83) to GBX 153 ($1.91) in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

