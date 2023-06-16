Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $6.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
