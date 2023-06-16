Marc Blazer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) Stock

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC – Get Rating) insider Marc Blazer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,030.00 ($10,155.41).

Marc Blazer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Australian Agricultural alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Marc Blazer bought 10,000 shares of Australian Agricultural stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,530.00 ($10,493.24).

Australian Agricultural Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 7.41.

About Australian Agricultural

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; and produces beef, including breeding, backgrounding, and feedlotting. It provides its products under the Wylarah, Westholme, and Darling Downs brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Agricultural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Agricultural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.