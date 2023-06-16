Marc Blazer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AACGet Rating) insider Marc Blazer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,030.00 ($10,155.41).

Marc Blazer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 9th, Marc Blazer bought 10,000 shares of Australian Agricultural stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,530.00 ($10,493.24).

Australian Agricultural Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 7.41.

About Australian Agricultural

(Get Rating)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; and produces beef, including breeding, backgrounding, and feedlotting. It provides its products under the Wylarah, Westholme, and Darling Downs brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Agricultural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Agricultural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.