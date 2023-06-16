MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0101 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $76.67 million and $119,887.59 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

