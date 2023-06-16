Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.51

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.

