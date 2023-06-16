LUXO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, LUXO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $1,593.45 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.