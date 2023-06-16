Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $824,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Philip Morris International comprises 1.0% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

