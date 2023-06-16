Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $241.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

