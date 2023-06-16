Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,091 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.