Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,090 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

