Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

