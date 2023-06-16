Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.