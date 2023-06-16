Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 5.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 3,714,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,084,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Lufax Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

About Lufax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lufax by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 863,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 437,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lufax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,794,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 265,637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 1,506,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

