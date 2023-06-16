Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 5.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 3,714,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,084,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.
Lufax Stock Down 6.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.