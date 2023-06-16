Ltd Chione Sells 893 Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $10,832.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,850,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,709,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $24,680.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

