Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 2.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.16% of Paycom Software worth $216,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,929 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

PAYC opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

