Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,994 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $122.03 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

