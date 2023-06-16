Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $927.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $915.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

