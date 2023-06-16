Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $163,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $226.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

