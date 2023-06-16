Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $287.55 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.