Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 16.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:STT opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

