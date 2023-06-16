Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

