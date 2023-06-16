Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $62,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $481.42 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

