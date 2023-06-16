Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 149,466 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,466 shares during the period. WEX comprises approximately 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.32% of WEX worth $94,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 104.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $179.99 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

