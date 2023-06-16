Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in May

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 1,362,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,600.0 days.
Lonking Stock Performance
LONKF stock remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Lonking has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Lonking
