Locus Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237,308.37 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $64.24 million and approximately $237,308.37 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

