loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $20,897.91 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,921.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.08 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

