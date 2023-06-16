loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

