Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,476.57 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $1,476.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,317,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,263,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0022517 USD and is down -14.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,187.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.