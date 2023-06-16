Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 329,847 shares traded.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
