Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

LQDT stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,272 shares of company stock valued at $832,215 over the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

