Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 318,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,992. The stock has a market cap of $574.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.40. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after buying an additional 421,609 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.