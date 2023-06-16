Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$2.00. Liberty Biopharma shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Liberty Biopharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Liberty Biopharma Company Profile
Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.
Further Reading
