Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Shares of LICY opened at $5.72 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

