Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

