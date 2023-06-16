Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.33 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

