Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 5,762 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

