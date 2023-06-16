Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.