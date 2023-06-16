Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Invests $609,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLPX opened at $40.75 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

