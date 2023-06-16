Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 2,615 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.05 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

