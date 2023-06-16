Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.90

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.90 and last traded at $188.22, with a volume of 27181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

