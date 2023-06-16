Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.7 %
LADR stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 87.81 and a quick ratio of 87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.
Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.