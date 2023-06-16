Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LADR stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 87.81 and a quick ratio of 87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,325,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after buying an additional 1,016,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 892,898 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

