Ladder Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 943,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ladder Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

