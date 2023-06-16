Ladder Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 943,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ladder Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.