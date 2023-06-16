Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

LIF opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.61. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. The company had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2278739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

