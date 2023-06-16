Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Holdings Raised by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 12.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Kyndryl by 34.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 83,995 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KD remained flat at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

