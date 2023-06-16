Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $27.67

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.60. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 85,857 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

