Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Kroger Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.95 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kroger by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

