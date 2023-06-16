Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50.

Kroger Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kroger by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 378,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

