Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 1%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 99,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 173,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Kraken Robotics ( CVE:PNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.81 million for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.029994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

