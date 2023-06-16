KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.22 and traded as high as C$10.43. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.22. The company has a market cap of C$103.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.80 million. Equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.2787717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -32.73%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

