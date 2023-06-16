Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE NLY opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

