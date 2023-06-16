Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

